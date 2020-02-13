Malang Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Continues To Have ‘Thrilling’ Weekdays

Malang Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: The Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor led film is all set to mark the completion of its week 1 and it has fared decently over the weekdays. Compared to the 6.71 crores of its opening day, the film went on to collect 3.80 crores on its day 5 which is a respectable trending.

Though Malang released amongst almost no competition, music and the theme of the film helped it to lure its target audience. Though the adult certificate ate a small chunk of its business.

As per the early trends flowing in, Malang has collected in the range of 3-3.50 crores on its day 6. This indicates the steady trend of the film as it has maintained a similar range since the weekdays started.

It has till Friday to juice up all it can because Valentine’s weekend will be taken over by Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal. Malang will lose a considerable amount of screens to the latter.

Malang directed by Mohit Suri hit theatres on February 7. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in major roles. The romantic action thriller movie has collected 33.20 crores in India in its first five days.

The film released with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara which introduced Aadil Khan and Sadia Khan. Both films faced minuscule competition from the Hollywood biggie, Birds Of Prey this week. The superhero action thriller, based on characters of DC comics, is one of the biggest releases of Hollywood this season.

