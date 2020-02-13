Parasite’s Executive Producer Milky Lee On How The Film’s Oscars Win Will Be A Game Changer To Cinema

Parasite, a South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho, won 4 Oscars this year. The film received immense appreciation from the audience and critics all over the world. Parasite shows the mirror of society and focuses on class divide on the basis of financial conditions and how people are a victim of capitalism.

At the Oscars 2020, this Bong Joon-ho directorial won Academy Awards in 4 categories – Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature and Best Cinema. The film’s executive producer Milky Lee was quite overwhelmed and got emotional when the film won Best Picture Award at the Oscars.

Parasite in an interview with Hollywood reporter, Milky Lee talked about how the film’s wins at the Academy Awards will be a game-changer to the cinema. Lee said, “It’s going to inspire a lot of international creators and filmmakers. Over the years the Academy has been widening its international membership, and Parasite winning really shows the voters are ready to embrace a new culture, new content. It opens the door not just for Korean films but international films as a whole.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Parasite will be made into a TV series for HBO. The series will feature ace actor Mark Ruffalo. However, nothing is yet confirmed.

