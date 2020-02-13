Shalmali Kholgade’s New Song Kalle Kalle Is A Perfect Valentine’s Gift For All The Single People!

Pop singer Shalmali Kholgade feels being single defines happiness and fun, and she is celebrating the emotion through her latest single “Kalle Kalle”.

The track celebrates women who are single, fierce and fun. The song talks about being unapologetically independent and living life with no boundaries.

‘Kalle kalle’ is truly my way of telling the singles all over the world that they should be proud of everything they are and know that there’s no need to wait around for a prince charming or your dream girl to sweep you off your feet,” Shalmali said.

“Being single is happiness, it’s fun, it’s spirited and with ‘Kalle lalle we celebrate all that and much more. I have danced like I have never danced before for this track and I can’t thank Caeser sir enough for it,” she added.

In the song’s video, Shalmali Kholgade grooves to the beats choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves from the popular Bollywood duo, Bosco-Caesar. The music video is launching on February 14.

“When I first choreographed Shalmali for a live performance, I knew right there that she’s a phenomenal dancer. Even though we didn’t have enough time to shoot for the track, she just outrightly killed it. Her passion towards her craft is unmatched and she redefines song and dance for music artists with this track,” Caeser said talking about the song, presented by Big Bang Music.

“At Big Bang, we want to redefine pop culture in the country and I possibly can’t think of anyone other than Shalmali to helm this movement. Here’s urging all the single women to forget the men and celebrate single life with ‘Kalle kalle’,” said Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO & Co-Founder, Big Bang Music.

