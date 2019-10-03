Bigg Boss 13: Viraf Patel, Rahil Azam & Anuj Saxena To Enter The House As Wildcard Entries?

After a rather unsuccessful last season, the makers of the reality show are moving smartly with Bigg Boss 13. After having an all celebrity line up, the makers have added many new twists calling the 13th season a ‘tedha season’. After having the finale in as little as 4 weeks, there are speculations of the makers bringing in 3 wild card entrants into the house.

The new entries will add spice to the show after eliminating as many as 6 contestants at once!

A certain source has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “The makers have strategized the tasks in a way that the contestants who aren’t entertaining enough will be eliminated soon so as to keep the mystery factor on. Naamkarann fame Viraf Patel, Rahil Azam, and Anuj Saxena will apparently enter the show post the first finale. This season is all about connecting the people and well, it is going to be exciting.”

While the show has already been grabbing eyeballs for its interesting lineup, the actors in the wildcard entry will certainly add some more spice to one of Indian televisions most loved reality shows!

For the unreserved, Anuj was in news for legal trouble related to his show Devyani. He rose to fame through the show Kkusum back in 2001. Rahil is popular for playing the character of Hatim. Not only them, but there are also reports of Love School fame Prateik Sehajpal joining the show in the midway.

Do let us know what you think of the wildcards of the show!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!