From Priyanka Chopra To Shraddha Kapoor, Here Are The Top 5 Of India’s Most-Followed On Instagram

Giving back to back hits, from Stree, Saaho and now, Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has been making it to the news by receiving immense love from fans who are extremely happy to see their icon taking over the silver screen.

And now, big news for all Shraddha Kapoor fans out there is that she is in the top 5 of India’s most-followed on Instagram. With 34.9 million followers on Instagram, she’s at the esteemed fifth spot. With 44.9 million m, Priyanka Chopra is on the first position, Virat Kohli with 41.6 million on second, Deepika Padukone with 39.2 million on third, Alia Bhatt with 37.5 million, and 34.9 million Shraddha Kapoor gains the fifth position.

Fans are going gaga over her unique characters. Looking forward, Shraddha Kapoor has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are sequels and look extremely interesting.

The actress has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3 as she posted some pictures from the sets of Baaghi 3. Also, the audience is also looking forward to witnessing her eccentric dance move in Street Dancer, soon.

