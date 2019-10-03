Here’s A Secret To Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glowing Skin & Natural Long Hair!

Kareena Kapoor’s glowing skin is always the talk of the town. From her gym pictures to event pictures, she can rock in anything and everything. Kareena Aka Bebo has often spoken about her diet and skincare routine and it’s not something really expensive that you can’t afford but everything is probably available in your kitchen.

Kareena is a Punjabi at heart too. When it comes to food she doesn’t follow a diet or compromise on anything as her nutritionist friend Rujuta Diwekar once revealed. For her glowing complexion, she doesn’t follow a regime but thanks her genes for the same. She drinks at least 6 glasses of boiled water every day. She tries and uses minimal makeup for her face and always removes it before going to bed. She doesn’t go for facials instead apply a drop of coconut oil in the night.

Her workout plays an important role and she never misses any chance to do yoga too. We often spot her leaving from the gym and BFF, Malaika Arora’s Diva Yoga where she along with Amrita Arora goes for a nice yoga session.

She is a vegetarian and prefers eating boiled veggies like broccoli, spinach, etc. She is really fond of ghee and makes sure to consume it in a balanced quantity with every meal she takes. For her hair, she oils it with almond and castor oil and keeps her hair healthy and shiny.

All the above-mentioned things are usually available in your kitchen so, why wait. Try it right away and get Bebo clear skin!

