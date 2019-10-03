Nushrat Bharucha Uses This Simple Trick To Keep Her Skin Faultless

Nushrat Bharucha, who was first seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has come a long way since her debut. Her performance in Dream Girl was also appreciated and now Nushrat is looking forward to her next project. Despite the busy schedule, the actress still manages to look beautiful all the time and as you might have guessed it by now, we know how she does it.

Just like many in the industry, Nushrat also belives in going natural when it comes to taking care of her skin. She believes that one should have a positive relationship with one’s body and in return, the body will help you feel healthy and fresh. She doesn’t take any supplements or uses excessive number of cosmetic products for her skin. So how does she do it?

In an exclusive conversation with ZoomTv, Nushrat went on to spill the beans on her skin beauty secrets. She revealed the importance of being healthy and the zen relationship good health has with good skin. She adviced that one can go on to explore numerous things to try them on one’s skin and hair but nothing will really work until you’re healthy from the inside.

She said, ” There are a lot of products externally that can have different effects on people, some can work on me might not work on you. But if you want something that will work on everybody, it’s to be healthy from within. Because your skin will tell you exactly how unhealthy your lifestyle or your body is.”

"If you keep your body clean, your skin will go, you will not have acne (unless you have a hormonal problem which you need medication for). But other than that, eat clean. Stop the oil, stop the fries, definitely don't do aerated drinks. If you keep your body very healthy and clean from within, your skin and hair will clean up," added Bharucha.

Her last release Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana has left the audience quite impressed. The film has gone on to lock over Rs 100 crore at the box office and is still running successfully in theatres. Nushrat will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan with Rajkummar Rao

