Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta EXPOSES Asim Riaz, Shares Proof Of Latter Dating Outside The House

Asim Riaz was at the receiving end of Salman Khan’s wrath during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan lashed out at Asim Riaz for proposing Himanshi Khurana on National Television despite being in a relationship outside. All of this began when Vikas Gupta, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to support his friend and contestant Sidharth Shukla, revealed to Shehnaaz Gill that Asim Riaz is already dating someone outside the Bigg Boss house.

Vikas Gupta entered @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13 in support of Sid & tried to play dirty game by dragging innocent girl Sharuti Tulli into controversy that she has some relation with Asim but she gave a slap on the face of Vikas that she has no relation in her tweet.#AsimForTheWin — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) February 1, 2020

While Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz and his father had lashed out at Vikas for falsely accusing Asim and maligning his image, Vikas has now shut all his naysayers by sharing a video that shows Asim Riaz himself confessing to dating someone outside the house. The video, that has been taken inside the BB house itself, shows Asim being quizzed about his love life by former BFF Sidharth Shukla and Asim confess to dating someone outside.

In fact, in the video, Asim is also heard saying that the first thing he will do after going outside the BB house is, call his GF and check what’s happening with her! Well, don’t believe us? Check out the video for yourself.

Sir, kids don’t tell their parents everything @imrealasim is young & locked up in the house. He is not at fault but very surprised that @realumarriaz hasn’t informed you about the same & dragged you in his lies. Please hear it from #AsimRiyaz himself #BiggBoss13 #Stoplyingumar https://t.co/WFAUCFv6WS pic.twitter.com/jkKnRz43ex — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had threatened Asim Riaz during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saying that if he (Salman) found out that Asim has not broken up with his GF outside before proposing Himanshi Khurana on national television, then he would come inside the BB house and kick Asim’s ass.

