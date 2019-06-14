Bigg Boss 13: THIS Ex Contestant To Co-Host Alongside Salman Khan?

Like every year, Salman Khan’s much-anticipated TV reality show Bigg Boss is making news much before the new season is out. The much successful show is all set to come with its 13th season and the industry is abuzz with the names of the expected contestants.

While it’s being said that TV actors like Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali and others are all set to be a part of BB13, the latest is that the latest season may have a co-host. And without starting the guessing game, let me tell you that ex-contestant Anup Jalota may just co-host the show along with Salman.

Talking to Hindi Rush, Anup revealed that not just he will be a part of the show again, he will also co-host it this time.

Interestingly, Anup was one of the most talked and most controversial contestants last year. He remained in the news constantly for his much talked about linkup with another contestant Jasleen Matharu. Both of them entered the Bigg Boss house as a teacher and student but then things grew between them apparently.

However, when Anup was asked about the same last year by IANS he had denied the affair. “People are not able to understand our relationship. We don’t have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music.” he said.

He further added, “There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation.”

