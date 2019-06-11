Post Break Up With Fiance Manish Naggdev, Bigg Boss 12 Fame Srishty Rode Now Calls It Quit With Rohit Suchanti?

Once a Bigg Boss contestant, you build a huge fan following, and continue to stay under radar of the million fan base. Something similar happened with season 12’s contestant and actress Srishty Rode, whose personal life was tracked by millions of people just as she moved out of the house and broke up with her fiance Manish Naggdev in the next 3 days. While the world said it was because of Rohit Suchanti, her co-contestant whom she moved on with, now latest reports suggest that Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti have split off too!

If reports by SpotBoyE are to be believed, Srishty as alleged by many sources had started dating Rohit soon after they came out of the house. However, the actress has now broken up with him and already has a man in her life that she’s looking forward too. “Srishty has a new man in her life, a well-settled guy whom she has firmly decided to marry!,” the report states.

However, when the development contacted Rohit, he rubbished all the rumours as, “Where’s the question of Srishty leaving me? We were never dating. We were just good friends and we remain so. Currently, Srishty is travelling. As far as her plans of marriage with anyone else, I don’t know anything about that.”

Manish had earlier broke his silence as he posted about the whole saga on his Instagram and accused Srishty of using him for her professional gains. He wrote, “I was the one who was used and manipulated for professional gains. My feelings were played with, my skills, personal effort, hard work, network and connections were used to the maximum of her success.”

Several TV celebrities commented to it and came in his support. Divyanka Tripathi, who’s amongst the best actress on the small screen wrote, “Always by your side Manish.

I know you for 13 years now. I know what you are made of! Just let the bygones be bygones and keep moving ahead with your head held high like before. Best times are yet to come. Trust me!”

“Yes it is so important to talk, to share… Everyone has limits! Sometimes u bend, sometimes u feel crushed, but one day u reach that point where enuf is enuf! If u luv someone wit all ur heart, their actions are affecting u in negative ways… there has to be line when u say “enough” i m glad u are venting it all out! God bless you my friend!,” commented Kamya Punjabi.

