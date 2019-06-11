Mind the Malhotras: Cyrus Sahukar & Mini Mathur Receive A Thumbs Up From The Audiences!

Amazon Prime Video Originals ‘Mind the Malhotras‘ which released a few days back has received a warm welcome from the audience, with a special mention to the fresh chemistry of Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur seen sharing the screen.

The viewers of the series have loved the crisp pairing of Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur who bring a breezy new vibe to the show.

But very few know that Cyrus and Mini started their career together and were winners of MTV VJ hunt in the same year.

The show, Mind the Malhotras is about Rishabh and Shefali Malhotra, who attend therapy sessions, after a few of their couple friends file for divorce.

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest & exclusive movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian & international kids’ shows, and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals, all available, ad-free, with a world class customer experience. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!