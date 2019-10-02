Bigg Boss 13 SPOILER ALERT! Brewing Friendship Between Rashami Desai & Sidharth Shukla Or Is There More?

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan aired its premiere episode on September 29 and the reality show has already picked up its pace in just 4 days. The first three days were full of fights, arguments, nominations and connections but now it’s getting better and bigger. We have got our hands on a few details on what will happen on today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 and how few of your favourite stars including Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will spend the day.

In a video shared by Colors TV, we can see Sidharth getting tortured by Paras Chhabra and Rashmi crying after seeing him in this state. Yes, Rashami who was giving Sidharth a cold shoulder earlier was seen sobbing for Shukla. A new connection is brewing perhaps. But that’s not it, we also have the details of this task for you.

Called the BB Hospital (Operation Theatre), the task will require patients to go one by one into the operation theatre. Some medical experts (opponent team) will examine (torture) the patients with the aim to make them leave the seat before the buzzer goes off. So parallelly, the patient will only win the round if they continue to be seated throughout the torture.

While this sure sounds exciting, check out who all will be teamed together for the task. Sidharth Sukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Koena Mitra, Siddharth Dey and Asim Riaz will be the patients. Paras Chabbraa, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Shenaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Sharma will become the Hospital Staff and torture the patients.

Sidharth Shukla will, however, win the challenge as he sits through the torture and wins the game. Paras and team will throw cow dung, put ice in his t-shirt, wax his legs to make him get up from the seat but he doesn’t fail.

Another video that has been shared by the channel shows Rashami talking about her friendship with Sidharth. Rashami reveals that Sidharth is her BFF and he takes care of her. Rasahmi can be seen getting jealous of him being around women as well. Check out the video here:

Recently, Ameesha Patel – the ‘Maalkin’ of the BB house received backlash for her role in the game. People are quite displeased with her new avatar and requested her to be out of the BB13 house on social media.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!