Stranger Things 4 Announced! Demogorgons Are All Set To Takeover But NOT Hawkins This Time

Stranger Things starring Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and other is one of the most-watched show worldwide. The third season of the web show garnered a lot of praises from the fans and now it is returning back sooner with the next season.

Yes, you read that right! Streaming giants Netflix have officially confirmed that the science fiction-horror web series “Stranger Things” is poised to return for a fourth season.

Announcing the news on the social media, Netflix also dropped a cryptic teaser on social media, concluding with the text: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

The clip shows the logo of the show trapped in the Upside Down, becoming smothered and dulled by vines and fog. Check it out right here:

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the horror show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins. It follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their town from alien invasion.

The show’s third season was premiered on July 4 this year. The cast also shared the teaser’s video, creating curiosity among fans.

