Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Zariwala Spot Paras Chhabra’s Hickey On Mahira Sharma’s Neck; Akanksha Puri, Are You Watching?

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing a lot of lovebirds, starting from Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill to Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma. Moreover, a lot of close moments have been captured like SidNaaz’s moment under the quilt that even Sunil Grover mocked, and Paras-Mahira’s kissing moments. Now, Sidharth & Shefali Zariwala have noticed a lovebite on Mahira’s neck. Here’s what she has to say about it.

During a recent episode, Sidharth Shukla can be seen questioning Mahira Sharma about the mark on her neck. “Yeh love bite hai?,” he asks. Soon, the Lehenga fame actress tries to defend herself by saying it’s a mere allergy. Shefali too gets into the situation and mocks her. She takes a closer look at Mahira’s neck, and said: “It’s 2,000% a love bite.”

Soon, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor can be heard saying, “Aise umar mein bahut allergies hoti hain. Humein toh kabhi kabhi ball bhi lag jaati thi (At this age, we suffer from many allergies. Sometimes, we used to get hit by a ball).”

However, Mahira Sharma continuously denied their claim and stated that it was just an infection. Furthermore, Sidharth went onto joke how her mother too would have seen how she got the allergy.

It happened when all the housemates were sitting in the living room waiting to hear an announcement by Bigg Boss.

