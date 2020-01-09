Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone’s Family & Husband Ranveer Singh Are All Smiles At The Screening, WATCH

Deepika Padukone is back to win our hearts again with her latest film, Chhapaak. The actress will be seen on the big screen after 2 years, after Padmaavat. Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Yesterday, a special screening of Chhapaak was held in Mumbai which was attended by a lot of celebs. Deepika’s family members also attended the screening last night. Her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone were all smiles at the screening.

The actress was also accompanied by Ranveer Singh, Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant Massey. They all looked elated and posed for the shutterbugs present. DP looked gorgeous in a blue sequined saree and we can’t take our eyes off her entire look. Laxmi Agarwal wore a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree for the screening.

Check out the videos below:









Chhapaak has received good reviews from the critics. Deepika Padukone is praised for her powerful performance as an acid attack survivor Malti. Vikrant impresses everyone with his act as a journalist in the film.

After Raazi, Meghna Gulzar has yet again made a hard-hitting film focusing on a crucial subject. In an interview with Koimoi, about the response to the trailer and promos, the director had said, “I don’t think as a filmmaker when you are putting something any of your creative piece of content out there, there is no way to predict how it will be accepted or what the response to it will be. So yes, you are always nervous. You are always anxious that something that so many people have worked so hard on, get accepted positively. For us, it was quite overwhelming to see how the trailer was embraced and how people are liking the songs and the story that we are trying to tell. It’s very encouraging as well.”

The film is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!