Bigg Boss 13 SHOCKING: Himanshi Khurana Finds Asim Riaz’s Proposal ‘FAKE’? Calls It ‘Filmy’

Bigg Boss 13 amidst all the fights and controversies, witnessed a cute moment when Asim Riaz proposed to her connection Himanshi Khurana for marriage. The entire house was in awe, but the Punjabi singer rather held back and said she’d like to make such decisions out of the house. Now, in a turn of events, was captured calling it ‘filmy’.

For the unversed, Himanshi Khurana along with Vikas Gupta, Shefali Zariwala, Devoleena Bhattacharjee are currently in the house, supporting their favourites. In a promo video of Bigg Boss 13 shared by the channel, Himanshi could be seen having a private discussion with Rashami about the entire proposal.

While Rashami could be heard saying the ex-contestant that Asim loves her a lot but the same is not the case with the latter. To this, Himanshi replies, “Mereko bohot saari chize pata chali hai. Asim ne apni feeling express ki, wo bohot filmy lag raha tha. Jab mai idhar aa rahi thi, bohot clear thi. Asim’s some close person hi hai jinhone mujhe bola mat confess karo”

(I got to know a lot of things here. Asim expressed his feelings but he looked really filmy while doing that. When I was on my way here, I was clear about a lot of stuff. However, some close person of Asim only asked me not to confess)

However, Desai suggested her to not friendzone Asim. Now, all of this rather comes as a shock and we wonder who that close person might be?

Previously, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz was seen talking about the marriage proposal and stated that it is just infatuation and his brother is not really in love. Umar furthermore went onto say that it was the house that was making his brother make such decisions, as in real life he has always been career-oriented, keeping relationships aside.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!