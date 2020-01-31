Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu & Anubhav Sinha Question The ‘Norms’ Of Married Life Which Aren’t Normal

Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu & Anubhav Sinha are back with yet another hard-hitting drama that raises an important question. Often, in marriages, people shrug off the issue of a husband slapping his wife as ‘trivial’. It is not seen as something major or problematic on a large scale. Even the poster had text which reads – “Thappad – Bas Itni Si Baat?”

However, Taapsee Pannu’s film is here to show that it is not OKAY to slap a wife and it also accounts to domestic violence. The trailer starts with Taapsee’s lawyer asks her the reason for legal notice whether it’s an affair or some any other issue. When the actress says it’s none of it, the lawyer asks – is it just a slap? To which the Badla actress says ‘it’s just a slap, but it’s not right’.

Thappad trailer shows couple who is living a happy and blissful life together. However, one day, amid a party, Taapsee Pannu’s husband, played by actor Pavail Gulati slaps the actress. Everything changes in the couple’s life post this incident. After this, when Taapsee Pannu’s character goes to file a complaint against her husband, she is told by almost everyone to let it go as it was just a ‘slap’. However, for Taapsee it isn’t because it shouldn’t be. That’s what this film is here to show and we are impressed with the trailer as it touches upon an important issue.

Watch the trailer below:

The film also has important roles played by Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. The trailer certain dialogues and scenes which shows how women should adjust in married life and ignore as it was just a ‘slap’ by her husband. The fight for Taapsee’s character is not easy and she is also told by her father in the film that some fights are fought only because they are right and not everything right has a ‘happy result’.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha who is known for making films that deal with the harsh realities in the society. After Mulk, Taapsee and Anubhav are back to question the actions in the society which are normalised to such an extent that people have stopped questioning them.

Thappad is produced by T-series, Benaras Mediaworks. The film will hit the screens on February 28, 2020.

