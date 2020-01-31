Thalapathy 65: Post Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongra To Helm Thalapathy Vijay's Next ?

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay who was last seen on the big screen in Blockbuster hit Bigil, happens to be all busy these days following the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Master.

Apart from Master, the Tamil actor also happens to be in news following his next which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65. Directors A R Murugadoss, Vetrimaaran, and Magizh Thirumeni were rumored to helm Thalapathy 65. Now as per the latest buzz director Sudha Kongra who has helmed Suriya’s upcoming release Soorarai Poottru is in talks with Vijay for his next.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed as the Bigil actor is super busy these days shooting for some crucial portions for Master in Chennai along with Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen as the lead antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial.

The film also has Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj among others in key roles.

The action-thriller is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is slated to hit big screens on 10th April.

About Sudha Kongra’s Soorarai Pootru with Suriya in lead, the teaser, posters, and the theme song crooned by the latter himself has been very well appreciated by the audience.

The Suriya starrer has actress Aparna Balamurali as the film’s leading lady. Soorarai Pottru also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Soorarai Pottru is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

