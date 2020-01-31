Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Slow Start!

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has released across the screens today and so far it is enjoying a positive reception from critics and audience. The film was expected to take a slow start on an opening day and expectedly the footfalls are low in the early shows.

As per the trends flowing in, Jawaani Jaaneman has recorded the occupancy of 10-12% for the morning shows. The start is very slow but the film will pick up the pace owing to the good word-of-mouth from the audience. A decent total is expected at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who makes her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, likes to take decisions on her own.

“I like to do stuff myself, be it taking any decision or anything else, I generally take my own call. I believe in ‘sabki suno lekin apni karo’ (listen to everyone but take your own call). It does not mean that I don’t take the advice my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) give me about films. I do discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical about myself,” Alaya told IANS.

Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: “Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There’s so much to learn from them.”

