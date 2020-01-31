Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Poster A Copy Of Malayalam Film Jallikattu? Netizens Notice Uncanny Resemblance

Post a successful army officer in the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is set to be back on the big screens with Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The makers have released the teaser moments ago, and it has been making a lot of noise. But what’s grabbing the eyeballs is the uncanny resemblance of its poster to Malayalam film, Jallikattu.

The makers have treated us with multiple posters of Vicky Kaushal surrounded by the haunted hands of a ghost. Amongst others, remains a poster which witnesses Vicky surrounded by multiple hands trying to choke him, while he can be seen screaming his lungs out. While it appeared impressive to many, some netizens quickly pointed out at how it was similar to the poster of the aforesaid Malayalam film.

Check out the uncanny resemblance yourself:

Twitterati too shared their opinions and slammed the makers for copying the art. Check out some of the tweets below:

A user wrote, “Poster copied from malayalam film #jallikattu”

“@vickykaushal09 Just a copied shot from movies such as Antichrist (2009) and Malayalam movie #Jallikattu,” wrote another.

@vickykaushal09 Just a copied shot from movies such as Antichrist (2009) and Malayalam movie #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/nqDYMgb3H6 — Rohit Kumar (@avrohit) January 30, 2020

Another netizen pointed out, “#Bhoot poster… Wow…What an original thought 😂😂 #jalikattu @DharmaTwoPointO @DharmaMovies #copycat @vickykaushal09 @ganeshmatkari”

“Will Bollywood ever think something original? shamelessly copied poster of Jallikattu #bhoot @ritwika1991 @vishnu_somebody @eminentjurist,” wrote another.

Helming Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan.

“Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship” is Karan Johar’s first horror flick and will witness Bhumi Pednekar alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The trailer of the film will be out on 3rd February 2020

