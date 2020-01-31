Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Teaser: Not Just Vicky Kaushal, Even We Are Shocked & Curious!

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal is all set to enthral us with his upcoming horror film soon. Yesterday, after sharing an intriguing poster, the makers shared the official teaser of the film and it is all set to leave you asking for more.

In the 58-second teaser, the makers haven’t given any idea of what to expect. A confused Vicky Kaushal is wandering in the ship looking for something with a torch in his hand. We hear a voice in the background which is an announcement asking him where is he in the ship. However, Vicky is too lost in following the blood imprints of hands on the wall. As Vicky keeps walking, he enters a room which has a huge carving of his face on a wall. The actor is shocked to see his face on the wall.

As Vicky walks towards the painting, the hands printed on the wall come to life and try to engulf him inside the painting. That’s where the teaser ends. While we are curious to know what happened and what happens, we are also disappointed that the makers didn’t give us more. Looks like we will have to wait for the trailer to see what’s in the store for us.

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh who used to work as an assistant director with Shashank Khaitan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

The makers have planned to make a Bhoot series and it won’t just include scary stories, they will also have horror-comedies in their series.

