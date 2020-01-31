Katrina Kaif’s Pretty Floral Dress Is The Perfect Wear For A Lunch Date

Katrina Kaif can rock anything and everything she wears. The diva always leaves us amazed with her on-point fashion sense and the way she carries herself in anything she chooses to wear- from saree to dresses or formal looks.

We can say that Katrina Kaif’s Instagram page is a treat to the eyes not only because of posts from her sets, but also because she keeps giving us fashion goals every now and then. Recently, the Bharat actress shared stunning photos of herself and we are at loss of words to describe the beauty in her simplicity.

The Zero actress opted for a pretty floral dress with plunging neckline. The dress had tiny white, green and yellow flowers imprinted on it. Kat teamed it up with a cream shade blazer which she has placed on her shoulders adding elegance to her simple look.

Kaif kept her make-up minimal with heavy eye make-up as she had thick winged eye-liner. The nude lips, soft waves and dangling earrings complemented her outfit to the T.

Check out the photos below:

Katrina Kaif’s dress is a perfect summer wear but one can also step out with it for a lunch date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kat will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama titled Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. The actress will be also working with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in a horror comedy.

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s look? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!