Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor To Ayushmann Khurrana, Vote Now For Your Favourite Actor

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: It’s been a year to remember with performances like Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh & Ayushmann Khurrana’s brilliant-trio of Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor of 2019 category:

Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Vicky Kaushal delivers a mature performance without going overboard even with a single expression. He’s effortless as Major Vihan and the rigorous efforts are visible throughout his screentime. Vihan is vulnerable and here’s where Vicky aptly captures the spirit of the character.

Ranveer Singh as Murad (Gully Boy)

Good acting is always about good conflicts because that’s what invites good drama. Here, Ranveer Singh’s Murad is battling with his survival in life. He’s not your filmy macho hero, he’s someone you’ll find on the streets. Ranveer breaks his own bar setting the new one so high that now it needs a film of another level to touch it. From his struggle face to his celebratory face, Ranveer just keeps unmasking the level of talent he has.

Amitabh Bachchan as Badal Gupta (Badla)

Amitabh Bachchan looks sharp and edgy and delivers performance on similar lines. Thanks to his otherworldly baritone, you’ll just get lost in what he says rather than what should you see. With his inborn quirks, he manages to pull off this complex role at pretty much ease.

Akshay Kumar as Havaldar Ishar Singh (Kesari)

Akshay Kumar gives in all to the character and it pays very well. Not at all an easy role to play but this powerhouse of talent makes sure to carry the entire movie on him. He’s magnanimous in action sequences, and there’s not a single flaw about him when it comes to combat.

Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra (De De Pyaar De)

Ajay Devgn knows what he’s doing and at no place is uncomfortable in doing that. There’s nothing artificial about his character and he tries to perform with utmost honesty.

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh (Kabir Singh)

Shahid Kapoor touches level he has never done in the past. For many, Haider was his best performance to date but Kabir Singh challenges that throne. The former was complex but the latter allows the star to express his emotions in a very expressive way.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Ayan Ranjan (Article 15)

With every movie, Ayushmann has just shown us how acting is not always about ‘acting’. In Article 15, his long pauses and expressions speak way louder than words.

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar (Super 30)

It’s not at all easy to get your act together in a movie such as this. Full marks to Hrithik Roshan for not losing his head for a single scene. He performs each scene as his first & excels in them. Yes, the dialect fluctuates from being a caricature to actually nailing it. He has mastered the look and the walk, which helps him to express with perfection.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Karamveer Singh (Dream Girl)

For the second time in the list, we wonder what Ayushmann Khurrana must be thinking before signing every film, it surely could be “My next will be my best.” Good actors get into the skin of a character, but brilliant actors are those characters. Half the battle was won when Ayushmann decided to make us believe he can still maintain the tonality in a female’s voice. He’s the literal example of a ‘complete package’ in today’s generation of actors.

Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Luthria (War)

Hrithik Roshan is, without any doubt, the most good-looking guy in Bollywood right now. He’s stylish, he’s confident and has a different aura around him in this film. From his walk to the way he winks, Hrithik is very convincing in his role.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Balmukund Shukla (Bala)

If there’s one star that leaves you with no words after every of his performance, it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana. He’s not only working on his range with every film but adding a zillion more expressions to the bag of his acting. He pays tribute to the stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor making it enjoyable with pure unadulterated charm.

