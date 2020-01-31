Anita Hassanandani Now Wants A Baby & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Co-Star Karan Patel Is To Be Blamed For It!

Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel were first seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and although a separated pair, fans still loved to see them together on-screen. While it was Divyanka Tripathi who was seen as the protagonist, Anita as Shagun was no less. Now Anita wants a baby of her own and her co-star is to be blamed for it. Here’s why.

Karan and Anita’s friendship has stayed strong for a long time, and the two are often seen praising each other on multiple occasions. The actor recently was blessed with a baby with wife Ankita Bhargava, and Anita is speaking all about the lil munchkin. In a recent interview, the Naagin actress revealed that looking at Karan’s baby, even she and husband Rohit want one of their own, and are planning for the same too!

Anita Hassanandani Now Wants A Baby & Yeh Hai Mohobattein Co-Star Karan Patel Is To be Blamed For It!
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Anita shared, “She is so adorable, she is a doll and I am so happy for KP and Anki. It is an amazing phase of their life and I am so happy. Because of them even we want to plan a child and hopefully, that should happen soon. I am really really proud and happy for them,”

Even a few days back Karan Patel shared a post which witnessed him along with Ankita, Anita and husband Rohit partying together. It was a throwback picture and a call to action for the squad. He captioned the post as, “Major #Throwback ….. and major Missing happening ….. Ro & Ta, you guys listening ….”

To this, Anita replied, “Miss u miss u miss uuuuu”

