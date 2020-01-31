Anita Hassanandani Now Wants A Baby & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Co-Star Karan Patel Is To Be Blamed For It!

Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel were first seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and although a separated pair, fans still loved to see them together on-screen. While it was Divyanka Tripathi who was seen as the protagonist, Anita as Shagun was no less. Now Anita wants a baby of her own and her co-star is to be blamed for it. Here’s why.

Karan and Anita’s friendship has stayed strong for a long time, and the two are often seen praising each other on multiple occasions. The actor recently was blessed with a baby with wife Ankita Bhargava, and Anita is speaking all about the lil munchkin. In a recent interview, the Naagin actress revealed that looking at Karan’s baby, even she and husband Rohit want one of their own, and are planning for the same too!

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Anita shared, “She is so adorable, she is a doll and I am so happy for KP and Anki. It is an amazing phase of their life and I am so happy. Because of them even we want to plan a child and hopefully, that should happen soon. I am really really proud and happy for them,”

Even a few days back Karan Patel shared a post which witnessed him along with Ankita, Anita and husband Rohit partying together. It was a throwback picture and a call to action for the squad. He captioned the post as, “Major #Throwback ….. and major Missing happening ….. Ro & Ta, you guys listening ….”

To this, Anita replied, “Miss u miss u miss uuuuu”

Check out the post below:

