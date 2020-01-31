Ankur Tewari’s Single ‘Woh Hum Nahin’ On JioSaavn Is All Things Good

Singer Ankur Tewari has released his latest single, Woh hum nahin. He says it is a celebration of all that is precious: humanity, kindness, and goodness.

Speaking about the new track, Ankur, known for songs like Dhuaan dhuaan and Dil beparvah, said, “Woh Hum Nahin is a celebration of all that is precious: humanity, kindness, and goodness. When things and the environment around us get confusing; and the lines between what is right and what is unacceptable start to blur – it is important to remember that we are all human.”

“We are living on borrowed time and the best we can do is be the kindest versions of ourselves and use our skills to make the world a better place. With this track I have tried to do my bit to provide peace to anyone in distress,” he added.

The song has released on Artist Originals (AO), the in-house music label of audio and music streaming service JioSaavn.

