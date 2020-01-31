Panga Box Office Day 7: Enjoys Consistent Weekdays But On A Lower Side

Panga Box Office: Though Panga did see a drop on Monday, post that it has been quite consistent right through the weekdays. This is pretty much evident from the fact that while Monday collections were 1.65 crores, Thursday was 1.53 crores, which is quite a good hold.

Of course, had this been the scenario with collections in the range of 2-2.50 crores during the weekdays, the situation would have been even better. That would have allowed the film to cross at least the 25 crores mark after the close of the first week. Right now, the Kangana Ranaut starrer stands at 21.36 crores.

A lifetime total of 30 crores would be somewhat reasonable for the Ashwini Iyer Tiwary directed film. Though theatrically this would still not quite emerge as the best business that the makers would have expected, it would at least be fair. The film has managed to retain a decent count of shows in the second week and it would be interesting see the hold over the second Friday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

