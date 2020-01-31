MeToo Alleged Harvey Weinstein Asked An Actress For Threesome In Exchange For Films; Read Shocking Revelations

Harvey Weinstein was the major reason for the #MeToo movement to start in the Hollywood film industry. Now, a witness has testified that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had offered her three films in exchange for a threesome.

Two more women took the witness’ stand in New York on Wednesday. They described unwanted sexual encounters with Weinstein in 2004 and 2005, reports ABC News.

Dawn Dunning testified that Weinstein took an interest in her after meeting the 26-year-old aspiring actress in 2004 at a Manhattan nightclub where she worked as a waitress.

She testified that after other meetings, Weinstein invited her and her fiance to join him at numerous New York events. Dunning did a screen test for Weinstein’s company at his office.

One day Weinstein invited her to a boutique hotel in Manhattan where he was working. The suite was full of people, but he brought her into a bedroom and without warning slipped his fingers beneath her skirt and into her vagina, she testified.

“I just kind of froze for a minute, then stood up,” Dunning said.

“He told me not to make a big deal about it. He apologised, said it wouldn’t happen again. And then we walked back out into the other room.”

Within a month, one of Weinstein’s assistant asked Dunning to meet the producer at a Manhattan hotel to sign contracts for film roles for which she had been auditioning.

She accompanied the assistant to a hotel room, where Weinstein laid out three contracts on a table.

“He said a ‘here are contracts for three films. I’ll sign them today if you slept (sic) with me and my assistant.'”

Dunning rebuffed the advance, and Weinstein grew angry.

“He started screaming at me,” she said. “He said, ‘you’ll never make it in this business! This is how this industry works.'”

Weinstein then ticked off a trio of famous actresses he claimed slept with him to get ahead professionally.

Terrified, Dunning said, she ran out the door and down the hallway to the elevator.

“I stopped acting after that,” she said.

