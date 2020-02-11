Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Sidharth Shukla Of Breaking Her Heart, Rashami Desai Becomes ‘Paapi Of The Season’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar appear on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 to promote their new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The presence of the star cast of the upcoming rom-com lightened situations somewhat inside the Bigg Boss house, what with tension rising among housemates with less than five for the finale.

Right now, the final seven contestants are trying their best to keep it together even as show host Salman Khan starts off the season’s last Somwar Ka Vaar with a bang. A task named “Paap Ki Potli” has the contestants highlighting the “paaps” (sins) they have committed during the season.

Sidharth fills Rashami’s “potli” for pointing a finger at his character while Shehnaz picks on Sidharth for not giving her due attention and breaking her heart every time. Finally, Rashami is awarded the title of “Paapi of the Season”.

The fun comes alive when Ayushmann makes an entry with the co-stars of his new film. After some banter and light talk, Salman gets down to playing games with his guests on the set. The superstar turns a ‘golgappawaala’ while Ayushmann and Jitendra hop onto tricycles and become his delivery boys. They have to take rounds and deliver the sumptuous golgappas made by Salman to Neena Gupta, who waits on the other side of the stage.

In the episode, Salman will also make a surprise announcement. Watch this space.

