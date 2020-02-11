Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Lopamudra Raut Grabs Eyeballs In A Black Monokini

Pictures of model and former Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut in black monokini, which is doing the rounds of the net, are giving fitness goals to many.

A while back, Lopa posted a couple of images in which she can be seen flaunting her figure. The indoor shoot was done in Delhi. She completed her look with red lipstick.





Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: “Wow, you are so hot.”

Another one commented: “Stunning”.

