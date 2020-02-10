Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kartik Aaryan, Vote For Your Favourite Fashion Hunk Of 2019

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: While the women this year have provided us with some absolute treats, the men of B’Town have put their best foot forward too. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan amongst others; each of these actors have thrown some amazing fashion choices and we can’t decide who won.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, check out the contenders of Favourite Fashion Hunk of 2019 below:

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving us some super stylish looks over the past year. From his white ensemble at the Filmfare awards to his super creative promotional looks before Dream Girl, Bala and other films, the actor has stunned us multiple times.







Ranveer Singh

You want to know how to go wild? No better option than to get inspiration from Ranveer Singh. From his retro look, with a literal wild prints to his hats and pony looks, the actor has always gone out of the box, and come up with fashionista avatars which we cannot ever even think of. When it comes to his outfit choices, we bet there’s no actor who would even think of going that bold.







Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has too opted for some amazing outfits over the past year, and all of it can be categorized into classics! Not only in terms of the western looks, but the Uri actor also given some major fashion goals in terms of his traditional outfits. One can always go to Vicky’s feed if you want some inspiration for festive and wedding looks.







Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has nailed the prints like no other, and truly made some heads turn. The actor put his best foot forward during the Kabir Singh promotions, and we just knew that the actor was back in the game. It seems like as Kapoor’s ageing, his looks seem to be getting younger.







Kartik Aaryan

Last year has been amazing for Kartik Aaryan, not just in terms of his back to back announcements, but also in terms of his style choices. The actor has often opted for just simple looks, but has still managed to grab eyeballs.







Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan may have been away from the big screens for a while now, but manages to have our eyes on him on his every outing. From birthday bash to Diwali nights and award nights, SRK has been swaying us with his killer looks. Who can even guess he’s in his 50s?







Saif Ali Khan

Last but not the least, the member of the royal family who throws up some royal choices when it comes to his attires. From his festive traditional attires to his pantsuit looks, Saif Ali Khan has been a major fashion inspiration. To add onto, he knows how exactly to compliment his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks, and that remains one of our favourite parts!







