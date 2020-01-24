Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi THREATENS Asim Riaz, “Beta Tu Mujhe Bahar Mil”

Bigg Boss 13: After a nasty fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, the show literally turned upside down. For the first time probably, we saw Sidharth Shukla confessing to Bigg Boss to let him go out of the box. Last night, we saw Shefali Jariwala ganging up with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla against Asim Riaz.

Soon after the episode, Asim’s brother tweeted and called out for Shefali for such a degrading performance last night. He tweeted, “#shefali would degrade to this level, i never thought. #Sid and #paras abusing #asim is nothing new , now shefali joins the gang. Get your game up girl, dont fall so much!”

Soon after the tweet, Shefali Jariwala’s husband took to twitter and threatened Asim and tweeted, “My Tigress is back.. show everyone u r my Gundi. So so so proud of u #ShefaliJariwala”. He wrote an open letter to Asim and said, “Beta tu mujhe bahar mil…”

Bigg Boss 13’s finale is supposed to happen in February and we can’t wait for it.

