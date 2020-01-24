Street Dancer 3D VS Panga VS Tanhaji Screen Count: Last Week’s Champion Retains An Impressive Number

After being in news for so long and witnessing multiple shifts in release date, Street Dancer 3D is out today in cinema halls across the country. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in leads, the dance film has arrived in both 3D and 2D versions. Speaking about its release, the film has managed to garner a good chunk of screen count despite a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and the strong presence of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As per the trade estimates, Street Dancer 3D is arriving across 3100-3200 screens with its 2D, 3D version. Getting itself over that line of 3000 screens was a real task with multiple options present but here the star factor and Remo D’Souza’s track record with the leading duo has helped the film in the pre-release number game. On the other hand, its competitor Panga has released across 1450 screens in India. The count is good for the Kangana Ranaut starrer considering its ‘pure class’ appeal.

The biggest surprise is still in the store- Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has retained a huge count of 2000 screens across the country including Marathi version too. It’s highly commendable that the period drama which released on 3880 screens is enjoying such a demand in its 3rd week too. Its contemporary Chhapaak is practically out of theatrical run from today onwards.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s video of shaking a leg with TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson, on the neats of the “Muqabala” song, was trending on internet a couple of days ago.

The video begins with Yuvraj showing a few signature steps of late pop singer Michael Jackson. He also does the popular hook step of “Muqabala” with Varun, Shraddha Kapoor and the other cast members of “Street Dancer 3D“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!