Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s Hubby Parag Tyagi Publicly Threatens Asim Riaz For Calling Him ‘Nalla’; Fans Tag Mumbai Police

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former’s fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him “nalla” in the latest episode.

Parag has posted a video clip on social media in which he can be seen threatening Asim for passing the “nalla” remark on him.

“If you are lucky enough.. I will see you in ‘Bigg Boss’ house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Asim Riaz,” Parag said, venting his anger on Asim.

Parag praised Shefali for her stint during the recent captaincy task and called her tigress.

However, Parag’s video did not go down well with netizens. A section of social media users tagged the cyber cell of the Mumbai police in their tweets to take action against Parag for giving an open threat to Asim.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Shame on Parag Tyagi for threatening Asim,” a Twitter user tweeted.

“Mumbai Police just look at this video …What Parag Tyagi is talking about …We are not taking this sh*t anymore.. Show some actions #MumbaiPolice,” added another user.

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz too lashed out at Parag.

“Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir,” Umar said.

