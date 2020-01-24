’83 NEW Poster Ft. Pankaj Tripathi As PR Man Singh Makes For A Convincing Backbone Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

After meeting the Kapil Dev’s devils in their first look of ‘83, here comes the backbone of the team 1983, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

PR Man Singh who’s famously known as the ‘Man Manager’, as he was exceptionally well in his work and he leads the team in the right direction throughout the victorious journey of the 1983 World Cup.

Sharing the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh the makers took to their social media and wrote, “An amazing player but also the backbone of the Indian Cricket Team! 🏏

Presenting the ‘MAN’ Manager, PR Man Singh 🏆”.

The main man Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and posted the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, “THE CHIEF !!! 🌟 His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! 🏏🏆 The Backbone of Team India The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! Presenting @TripathiiPankaj as PR MAN SINGH ! #ThisIs83”

Earlier, the makers of ’83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the Cricket World Cup 1983 lead by the all-rounder Kapil Dev.

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

The film has already garnered immense appreciation when the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev came out in the iconic ‘Natraj Pose’. Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie with the iconic and the most significant number of the history of our sports- ’83. The film ’83 is all slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020.

