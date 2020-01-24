Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Set To Pick Up The Pace!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi’s dance outing with Remo D’Souza has finally hit the screens across the country today. The film has been receiving some rave responses and huge expectations lie on it. But is it living up to its hype in terms of the morning occupancy today? Let’s find out.

Street Dancer 3D will be fighting it out with Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga at the ticket windows right from its start. Although the movie has got a very good number of screens, the buzz for Tanhaji has been stronger than ever and with Kangana’s film enjoying some good reviews too, let’s see if the dance flick still manages to be the first choice of the audiences.

As far as the morning occupancy is concerned, Street Dancer 3D is witnessed footfalls in the range of 15-20%, which is quite decent considering the multiple options first of all. Secondly, it is a working day, and one only expects the graph to go upward during the evening shows. The pre-release buzz of Varun Dhawan’s film had been great, hopefully, the same will be transforming into footfalls at the theatre screens.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan had previously revealed his character’s inspiration in Street Dancer 3D. The actor took to Instagram to talk about late social media star Danish, who has inspired Varun’s character Sahej.

The actor shared a photo of the late Danish along with a picture of himself to show the similarity of look. In the post, Varun also tagged his stylist Aalim Hakim who created his look for the film and gave credit to director Remo D’Souza for suggesting the get-up.

