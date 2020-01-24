Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 14: Has Superb Second Week, To Go Past Ek Tha Tiger & 3 Idiots’ Lifetime Today

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The brilliant run of has continued right till the end of the second week. Even on Thursday, the numbers just didn’t fall as 7.02 crores came in. On Wednesday, the film had collected 7.09 crores so one can well imagine how strong the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer is at the box office.

The film has been granted the tax-free status in Maharashtra as well and that will give it huge impetus amongst cinegoers. This is the belt where maximum collections are coming in, which means the third weekend would be superb as well. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has already collected 197.45 crores in just two weeks, a feat that hardly many blockbusters have enjoyed ever since the creation of the 100 Crore and 200 Crore Club.

In fact today the Om Raut directed film will not just enter the 200 Crore Club but will also go past the lifetime collections of Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) and 3 Idiots (202 crores). There are many other biggies that the period drama would surpass in its journey towards the 250 crores milestone (which is now a given) and it won’t be surprising if it actually manages to go way beyond that mark as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

