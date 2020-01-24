Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben Is Back But Not In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash has witnessed masses turning into its loyal audience, and the show needs no introduction amongst the Indian audiences. The longest-running TV show has charted major TRPs for a long time, with characters like Disha Vakani as Dayaben turning into household names. The beauty has been away from the show for a long time but has now been spotted.

Several glimpses of Disha Vakani from a family function along with her lil. munchkin are going viral across the internet. The beauty donned a pink saree with silver detailing across the corners and wore jhumkas, bangles and a neckpiece to complete her attire. The look reminded us of our favourite Dayaben and only makes us miss her in Taarak Mehta further.

Check out the picture below:



Meanwhile, her return to the show still remains unknown. While previously rumours were doing the rounds that the negotiations around her fee have been settled and the makers showed a plot with Jethalal refusing to play garba without his beloved wife, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers failed to finally give the treat that the audiences have been craving for.

For the unversed, Disha got married to Mayur Pandya in 2015 and later, took a maternity break and never returned back to the show. Several reports since then have been doing the rounds to whether she is making a comeback or not. A lot of reports previously even said that actors such as Ami Trivedi or Vibhoutee Sharma may step into her shoes and some said makers were upset with her unprofessionalism, but nothing official has been out.

