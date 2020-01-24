Prithviraj First Look Ft. Manushi Chillar Gives Us A Glimpse To Akshay Kumar’s Breathtaking Wife; Pic Inside

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj. The historical period drama being helmed by director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and it is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan.

In the film, Akshay Kumar will essay the role of Prithviraj and Manushi will portray his wife Sanyogita. From the day this star cast was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for more and more updates about the film. Well, good news for all the fans as Manushi Chhillar has shared the first glimpse of her look as Sanyogita from the film.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the first glimpse as Sanyogita from the film. She captioned it, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with IANS, Manushi Chhillar had shared her excitement of sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar. She said, “I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life.”

