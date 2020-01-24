Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: There’s clearly no stopping for this Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer which is continuously minting numbers at the ticket windows. Creating a worthy tale of own at the box office history, the Om Raut directorial has been more than stable and similar is the case with its Day 13 collections.

The film had raked in a total of 190.43 crores till Wednesday. Now, Tanhaji as per the early trends flowing in, has added another 7-7.5 crores to its kitty. There’s barely any drop during the weekdays, and not even 10% of a drop as compared to its earlier day collection. The film from today onwards will be fighting it out with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga at the box office, and this will indeed be an interesting box office battle to witness.

The overall collection of Tanhaji will now stand around 197.43-197.93 crores, which also means that the film will cross the 200 crore mark today! Another milestone which calls for a celebration.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been given a tax-free status till April 30 by the Maharashtra Cabinet, an official said here on Wednesday.

The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare — Commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — in the battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of the fort Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, who was allied with the Mughals, holds a special place in the state’s history.

Besides Maharashtra, several other states have also declared the film tax-free.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!