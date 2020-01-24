Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh SLAMS Rashami Desai For Calling Her ‘Sidharth Shukla Ki Fixed Deposit’

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s reality show has witnessed some major twists this season, with contestants like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill changing their inclinations. But within the silence comes another storm as Shefali Zariwala tells Sid about the ‘fixed deposit’ comment that Rashami made on him and Arti. This has left the latter fuming.

It all starts when the housemates are sitting in the garden area and a Shefali dictates the entire remark to Sidharth Shukla. In a viral video, she could be heard saying, “Teri fixed deposit Shehnaaz Gill aur Arti Singh.”

To this, a confused Arti Singh asks, “Fixed Deposit ka matlab kya hota hai Shefali? Rashami ko puchu jaake.” However, during the confrontation, Desai says that it was Arhaan Khan who said that and even if she did, Shefali must be present there. So, why don’t you go and ask him only?”

Later, a fuming Sidharth explains the entire remark to Arti and says, “Deposit is a dirty word and the way they used ‘fixed deposit’ is dirty.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, budding romance between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has ended.

The week started with Sidharth Shukla calling off his “special friendship” with Shehnaz. Sidharth refused to keep any relation with the singer, questioning her loyalty with him and her family. Shehnaz started talking with Asim Riaz, she got support from him, Vishal Aaditya Singh and Rashami Desai.

The duo has been possessive about each other in the show, and fans have been loving it. Now, however, it seems like things have soured between them.

Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaz, thereby leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family.

