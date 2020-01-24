Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan Starts Shah Rukh Khan’s Next In Kolkata; Glimpse Of His Look OUT!

Bob Biswas: A few weeks ago when Shah Rukh Khan announced that he will be producing Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas, moviegoers couldn’t contain their excitement. Since that day, they all were waiting for another update of this film.

Well, good news for all Abhishek Bachchan fans! The actor has started shooting for the film from today in Kolkata. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. Today, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share a picture from the sets of Bob Biswas.

In the photo, we see a clapperboard with ‘Bob Biswas’ written on it. Behind the clapperboard, we get to see AB’s look from the film. From what we can see, he is sporting a blue kurta and golden specs with neatly set hair. The Manmarziyaan actor captioned the photo, “Lights.💡Camera. 🎥 Nomoshkar! 🙏🏻Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!! @IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript.”

Check out the post below:

A few days ago, the Guru actor shared on Twitter that he has a surprise coming for all his fans. Well, we now got to know what he was talking about.

Bob Biswas is being helmed by Annapurna Ghosh and along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, this crime thriller will also be produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

Meanwhile, along with Ghosh’s film, Junior B is also a part of Anurag Basu’s film titled Ludo. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra.

Are you excited to see AB’s next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!