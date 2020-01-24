Robert De Niro Gender Discrimination Case: Actor’s Former Assistant Threatens To Expose His Darkest Secrets

Robert De Niro has grabbed headlines this time not for his films but for something critical. Recently, it was revealed through the newly filed court papers that Robert’s former assistant named Chase Graham Robinson had threatened him that she will expose his darkest secrets with her memoir.

The actor’s legal team informed that last year when Chase filed a legal case against Robert De Niro for gender discrimination, she also wrote an email to him. In the email, she told The Irishman actor that she will reveal his darkest secrets to the world.

As reported by ANI, the email was sent to him in August 2019. The new court papers which brought out this news mentioned, “contained a suggestion that if Plaintiff’s demands were not met, she may have to write a memoir containing information of a personal nature about De Niro”. These new court papers were filed in Manhattan federal court. However, nothing from Chase Graham Robinson’s memoir was mentioned in them.

Meanwhile, in her complaint last year, Robert De Niro’s former assistant accused him of verbal abuse, making lewd remarks, cracking vulgar jokes and inappropriate touching. She shared that all this happened during the years she used to be his assistant. After this legal case, De Niro filed a 3 million dollar lawsuit against Chase last year. He alleged that during her work time, she used to loaf around, binge-watch TV and would also steal stuff.

