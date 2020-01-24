Panga Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Stays Low Across The Country With Chennai, Hyderabad Being An Exception!

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill starrer Panga has released today and is locking horns with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D. Though the film is being surrounded by multiple options including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior too, it might work wonders with its targeted ‘class’ audience as Chhapaak has been a complete letdown.

Let’s take a look at Panga‘s advance booking in the major centers of the country:

Mumbai

In Mumbai, Panga is low with 5-7% filling fast shows across the major multiplexes. The night shows are being favoured in the advance booking.

Delhi-NCR

The region is slightly better than Mumbai with 7-10% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. Evening and night shows are running good.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is on the same lines as that of Delhi, NCR region. The film is mainly running in premium multiplexes.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is good and amongst the best circuits with 23-25% shows getting packed swiftly in advance booking.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is dull with a negligible number of filling fast shows.

Kolkata is ‘all blank’, while Chennai is the best performing circuit with 24-26% shows with full to almost full occupancy.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. It also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha in key roles.

Recently, during one of the promotional events, Kangana Ranaut said that being an actor is the most privileged job in our country while filmmakers are not as valued as they should be.

Kangana’s observation came while she was commenting on the controversy that erupted when she took over the directorial reigns of her 2019 release, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi“.

