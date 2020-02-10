Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan WON’T Let People Marry Because Of THIS Reason

Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 – a duo which will be remembered for years to come. It’s not because of contestants like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, but the reason is Salman’s candid hosting. He has been hosting the show for a decade now but this year has been special.

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his on-screen partner Jitendra Kumar was seen promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Jitendra revealed what he went through after kissing Ayushmann on-screen.

In a promotional video of the same, Salman Khan is seen asking “Kissi wissi hui na (You guys kissed, right)?” to Jitendra. To which he replies, “I even gargled with warm water after the kiss.” Ayushmann also teases him by saying, “Kitna khush hai! (Just see how happy he is)!”.

Rajat Sharma is seen questioning Salman Khan in a witness box (katghara). Rajat asks, “Asim ke wajah se Himanshi ki sagai toot gai? (Did Himanshi’s engagement break because of Asim?)” To which Salman Khan replied, “Wo sagai kar k aai thi, maine unko roka ki mat karo (I tried to stop them as she was already engaged when she came to the show).”

Sharma didn’t stop there, he went ahead and asked, “Sidharth ko bhi aapne kaha Shehnaaz se bach ke rehne. Kul mila ke na to khud shadi karunga na karne dunga? Sabke chapter khatam karane me lage hain aap? (You also asked Sidharth Shukla to be wary of Shehnaaz. All in all, you won’t marry and neither will you let others marry? You are trying to end everyone’s chapters).”

Salman then comes to his natural best and adds, “Mera shuru nahi ho raha na sir. (That’s because my chapter isn’t beginning).”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!