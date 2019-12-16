Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan CONFIRMS Hosting During The 5-Week Extension!

A lot of speculations are rife regarding Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss 13 during the 5-week extension. Earlier, it was being said that the actor owing to prior commitments like Dabangg 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will skip the extension period and he will be replaced with Farah Khan. But looks like all of these were just mere rumors.

Yes, you heard it right. Salman yesterday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode cleared the air surrounding his speculated exit. While video calling Sidharth Shukla, who’s in the hospital being treated for Typhoid, he mentioned how the show has been extended, and the Bigg Boss makers have been insisting him on continuing as the host. He could be heard saying, “Bigg Boss has extended the show for more 5 weeks and decreased my price.”

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Salman Khan mentioned how Bigg Boss has always been a part of him and while a part of him wants to let it go, the other one which wants to be a part dominates. That itself remained a huge hint to the superstar sticking to the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing some major TRPs, all thanks to its famous contestant and their controversial content. While Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai’s relation has been grabbing the major limelight, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, have been the favorite contestants of the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!