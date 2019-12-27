Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty To Step In As A Special Host For ‘Big Brother’ Salman Khan? Deets Inside

It’s Salman Khan’s 54th birthday today and his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave him the best birthday gift by delivering a baby girl, Ayat Sharma. His friends from the industry and fans have been pouring good wishes to wish the mega star. He cut the cake last night with the media and partied hard with friends and family. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha to Kichha Sudeep, everyone came together to celebrate his birthday last night.

Jam packed with this auspicious occasion, Salman will not be shooting today for Bigg Boss 13’s weekend ka vaar today. He usually celebrates his birthday with family and with Arpita’s newborn baby girl, the celebrations have doubled and he is busy with everything. Now, it is learnt that Rohit Shetty will be shooting a special episode today for Bigg Boss.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed about Salman’s birthday plans and said, “Salman is unavailable today for shooting the weekend ka vaar episode. The superstar does make it a point to take a leave and be with his family on his birthday. Moreover, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered her baby today. Under such circumstances, Bhai won’t be shooting for the reality show today. Hence, makers have roped in Rohit Shetty to do a special task and keep the Friday episode entertaining. Salman will shoot for his WKV episodes tomorrow.”

We can’t wait for Rohit to host the show and bring in the madness with him.

