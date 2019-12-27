Kajol’s Vibrant Raw Mango Saree Is A Perfect Fit For New Year’s Kitty Party!

Kajol is coming up after almost a year with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite husband Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. She recently appeared at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want and spilled a lot of beans about the Devgn family.

Kajol wore a vibrant pink and orange saree in Jaipur for the promotions of his upcoming film. She wore a Raw Mango silk saree with a broad border and leafy golden intricate embroidery on it. She wore a high collar blouse with a deep V neck and accessorised it with kundan studs and statement ring. Kajol left her front tresses loose falling on face elegantly.

She kept her makeup subtle with bold kohl eyes and a hint of golden hues on her crease. She applied a light orange matte lipstick to go with her entire look and looked effortlessly beautiful in it.

Kajol will be next seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga opposite Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

