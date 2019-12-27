“Kushal Puniabi’s Mother Held My Hand & Said, ‘You Are Also Kushal Na, Stay Next To Me'”: Kushal Tandon

Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise left everybody shocked. The news broke today morning and the television industry was taken aback by the news. Many actors were in denial and couldn’t believe that Kushal could take away his life. Karanvir Bohra was the first person to share the sad news with Kushal’s fans, after which many new things were brought out in open about the suicide. Kushal Tandon also expressed grief on his friends death.

Kushal Punjabi’s BFF, Chetan Hansraj opened up about Kushal’s sudden demise and said, “His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn’t opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late.”

It was also revealed that a day before taking his life, Kushal was partying with Apurva Agnihotri and Kushal Tandon. These actors too were shocked to hear the news. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kushal Tandon too opened up about Kushal’s suicide and revealed how his parents reacted when he met them.

Kushal Tandon said, “I am not his very close friend, but I met him just the day before at my restaurant. I had called a few friends there and Kushal had come along with Apurva Agnihotri. So, when I heard about the suicide, I went there as it was my responsibility. I was shocked to hear what happened”.

He added, “He was such a sorted guy. I don’t what triggered this but no one should ever take this step.” Kushal further shared, “I met his mother, sister last night. His parents are unable to believe this. They are crying their eyes out. I remember when I went there and his mother held my hands and said, ‘You are also Kushal na, just stay sit next to me. He was at your party last night na. Was he okay?’ He was the only son of the family, they are devastated.”

Reemphasizing that Kushal was going through some rough time, Kushal stated, “I know some problems were going on in his marriage but him taking this step is shocking. Someone should really speak about depression. Sometimes you don’t even know what people around you are going through. I feel we should just give a hug to strangers and ask them if they are okay if need be and just not get absorbed by this ‘inter-connecting’”!

Earlier, in the morning the police had also found a suicide note with Kushal’s body. In his note, Kushal mentioned how his asset would be distributed amongst his family. While he asked to proffer 50 per cent of his property to his mom, dad and sister and the remaining 50 per cent to his 3-year-old son, Kiaan, he left nothing for his wife Audrey Dolhen. It was speculated that his relationship with his wife was the reason why he committed suicide.

The last rights will take place in the afternoon in Mumbai today.

