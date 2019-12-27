Ira Khan Is Thankful Of Entropy To Present Her Short Film Euripides’ Medea

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently made her directorial debut with ‘Euripides’ Medea. In a recent post on her social media handle, Ira Khan expressed her gratitude towards Entropy Digital who presented the play.

The young director shared a post with the caption,”Thank you so much entropydigital for supporting theatre in general and my debut play in particular. Thank you for the faith and for giving me the opportunity to put up such a big production; taking steps to encourage theatre and facilitate it. I will be forever grateful.

@reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish #PrabhatChoudhary #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy #theatre

Recently, Aamir Khan flew to Bangalore amidst shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha to watch his daughter’s play.

Ira who is only 22 made her debut as a director with Medea the play which was showcased at various theatres across Mumbai and also in Bangalore. The play saw fully booked theatres and received a tremendous response from audiences and critics alike.

Entropy is a full-service digital marketing and imaging agency that specializes in entertainment and pop culture. Entropy digitally manages India’s biggest celebrities and social media influencers.The cumulative social media reach of Entropy clients is a staggering 422 million. Through a young team of advertising and creative professionals, Entropy subscribes to version 2.0 of digital. Prabhat Choudhary, one of the leading names in the business of communication and imaging, heads and drives this initiative.

‘Euripides’ Medea’ is directed by Ira Khan and presented by Entropy digital.

