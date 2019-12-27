Sara Ali Khan In Karan Johar’s Next? Well, The Spotting Hints So!

Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood’s Buzz girl who has created her own trail to success in the Bollywood industry with her promising acting skills, welcoming nature and witty presence has carved her place in everyone’s heart. Sara Ali Khan has left no heads unturned and is killing it on every front – films to brands. On Christmas eve, the actress was seen wearing a white number and oh beauty, we are still awestruck.

The young star also looks like a B-Town favourite. This Christmas eve, Sara was seen in a celebratory mood with Karan Johar for a bash and well, even though she’s yet to be an official Dharma girl, the actress is considered no less than a fam-girl! Unlike other actresses who have worked with Karan or have been launched under his banner, Sara is different in that respect and yet is very close to Dharma circle, including Karan himself.

Despite not yet doing a film with Dharma Productions, the star seems to be pretty close-knit with the Dharma family. Spotted at various celebratory occasions of Dharma, Sara adds a spark to the place with her charm and persona. Sara was seen having a gala time at the Johar’s and had her fashion game on point! Sara rocked a white one-shoulder full sleeve short dress and Karan Johar rocked an all-black suit with clear pair of glasses, the duo absolutely nailed it!

Sara has been loved and adored by her fans a lot and receives unbudged support for every work she does. The actress has been made the face for a bunch of huge brand names under her banner purely based on her talent. The actress has had a victorious year with all her awards as well.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No.1’, respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.

